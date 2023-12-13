Netflix Releases “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report”

Netflix is shedding some light on its viewership metrics with the release of its new report titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report”. This report, set to be published twice a year, offers insights into the viewing habits of Netflix users during a six-month period. The latest report covers January to June 2023 and includes data on over 18,000 shows and movies.

Netflix’s report focuses on content that has accumulated at least 50,000 viewing hours during the specified period. It provides details such as release dates, total viewing hours, and global availability for each title. While the report lists only a fraction of the total content, Netflix claims that these 18,000 titles make up 99% of the viewership, totaling over 100 billion viewing hours.

The top-ranking shows in the report include “Night Agent Season 1”, “Ginny & Georgia Season 2”, “The Glory Season 1”, “Wednesday Season 1”, and “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. However, with thousands of titles to consider, these rankings barely scratch the surface of Netflix’s vast library.

The report also highlights the significance of non-English content, which accounted for 30% of all viewership. Korean shows, in particular, played a significant role in this category, with the popular series “Squid Game” garnering 87.2K viewing hours and ranking 126th in the report.

Notably, the report indicates that certain content has staying power, with shows like “Squid Game” remaining popular over time. Additionally, licensed titles and original movies, such as “The Mother” and “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” attracted sizable audiences despite their shorter running times compared to TV shows.

Netflix underscores the fact that viewing hours alone do not determine the success of a show or movie. The streaming giant takes into account factors like audience enjoyment, cost relative to audience size, and overall reception in evaluating the performance of its content. Simply generating high viewing hours does not guarantee immunity from potential cancellations.

As Netflix continues to evolve and diversify its content library, viewers can expect to see more international shows and movies in their recommended lists. The “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report” offers a glimpse into the preferences of millions of Netflix viewers and the platform’s ongoing commitment to sharing valuable insights.