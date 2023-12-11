Zack Snyder Presents Netflix’s Blockbuster, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

In an exciting turn of events, renowned filmmaker Zack Snyder is venturing into the realm of Netflix with his upcoming original movie, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. While this highly anticipated project is set to be Netflix’s biggest release of 2023, it is essential to note that it does not hold the title for the most expensive Netflix film to date.

Let’s take a look at six other Netflix original movies that have demanded substantial budgets throughout the years.

1. Triple Frontier ($115 Million):

Filmmaker J.C. Chandor assembled an exceptional ensemble cast, including Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal, for this gripping action film. The story follows a group of former Delta Force operators who embark on a dangerous mission to rob a Colombian drug lord. With a budget of $115 million, this film impressively showcases its thrilling action sequences and was largely shot on location in Hawaii and Colombia.

2. Outlaw King ($120 Million):

Scottish filmmaker David Mackenzie helms this ambitious historical epic, starring Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, the Scottish king who fought against English oppression. This visually stunning film was predominantly filmed in Scotland and England, utilizing various historical sites as shooting locations. With extensive battle sequences and Mackenzie’s meticulous attention to detail, the film’s reported budget of $120 million is justified.

3. 6 Underground ($150 Million):

Directed Michael Bay and featuring Ryan Reynolds, 6 Underground is an action-packed thriller that follows a billionaire forming an elite team to combat untouchable criminals around the world. Filming took place in several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Italy, and more. The film’s high production costs, amounting to $150 million, allowed for captivating location shoots and exhilarating action sequences.

4. The Irishman ($160 Million):

Led legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, The Irishman captivated audiences with its gripping portrayal of mob enforcer Frank Sheeran, played Robert De Niro. The film spans several decades, necessitating extensive digital effects to de-age the cast. With an estimated budget of $160 million (potentially even higher), Scorsese spared no expense in creating a captivating crime epic that runs for almost three and a half hours.

5. Red Notice ($200 Million):

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice follows a trio of art thieves entangled in a global heist involving valuable jewels. This action-packed comedy initially had a budget of $160 million but was impacted production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the budget soared to $200 million, reflecting the film’s grand scale and globetrotting nature.

6. The Gray Man ($200 Million):

Another Netflix mega-production scheduled for release in 2022, The Gray Man, helmed the Russo brothers, is an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. With a budget of $200 million, this film promises high-octane action and global intrigue.

While Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire promises to be an epic addition to Netflix’s original movie lineup, these six films have significantly contributed to the streaming giant’s commitment to high-quality, big-budget productions. As Netflix continues to redefine the boundaries of streaming entertainment, audiences can anticipate more awe-inspiring cinematic experiences in the future.