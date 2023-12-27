Netflix’s Expensive Flop Rebel Moon Receives Unprecedented Fan Support

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix’s highly anticipated sci-fi fantasy movie Rebel Moon has not only defied negative reviews but also emerged as the streaming giant’s most successful release of the year. Despite being panned critics and receiving a dismal Rotten Tomatoes score of 24 percent, Rebel Moon has captured the hearts of viewers around the world.

With a reported budget of $166 million, Rebel Moon was expected to make a splash, but its poor critical reception seemed to suggest otherwise. Critics described the film as a derivative mess, filled with recycled storylines and excessive exposition. However, the negative reviews have done little to deter audiences from flocking to the film.

Rebel Moon has catapulted to the top spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies, surpassing all expectations. Viewers have praised the film for its breathtaking visuals and immersive world-building. Many believe that the critics’ reviews fail to capture the magic and excitement that Rebel Moon offers.

Director Zack Snyder’s gratitude was evident as he took to social media to express his appreciation for the overwhelming response. In a heartfelt post, he thanked the fans worldwide for making Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire the number one movie on Netflix. Snyder hinted at the film’s continuation, promising that the Rebel Moon experience was far from over.

Fans have taken to social media to defend the film and counter the negative reviews. One viewer hailed Rebel Moon as “amazing” and described it as a captivating journey to another world. The official Rebel Moon account on social media has also shared a sneak peek of the upcoming second installment, generating even more excitement among fans.

Rebel Moon Part Two is set to arrive on Netflix on April 19, promising to deliver an epic climax to the ongoing battle. Despite its rocky start, Rebel Moon’s unexpected success serves as a reminder that sometimes, audience appreciation can outweigh critical opinions.