Netflix’s “May December” Submits for Golden Globe Awards in Comedy/Musical Categories

Netflix and director Todd Haynes have officially submitted their film “May December” for consideration in the comedy/musical categories at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. The star-studded film features Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in lead roles.

“May December” is a dark comedy that centers around actress Elizabeth Berry (Portman), who is tasked with portraying Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Moore), a notorious tabloid figure known for her controversial relationship with a 12-year-old boy. Twenty years after the scandal, Elizabeth seeks to uncover the truth reconnecting with Gracie and the now-adult Joe (Charles Melton). The film delves into their complex and fractured relationship.

Both Portman and Moore have had notable success at the Golden Globes in the past. Portman, now competing in the lead actress (comedy) category, has received four nominations throughout her career, including wins for “Closer” (2004) and “Black Swan” (2010). Moore, submitted for the supporting actress category, has also secured two wins and nine nominations across film and television.

With Netflix acquiring the film after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the streaming platform is banking on the movie’s potential for critical acclaim and recognition. The inclusion of “May December” in the comedy category could also create opportunities for other contenders in the drama category.

As the award season ramps up, the film’s chances at the Golden Globe Awards and potential nominations in other ceremonies will greatly increase its visibility and pave the way for a potential Oscar campaign. The movie’s premiere is scheduled for November 16 at the Academy Museum, followed a theatrical release on November 17 before streaming on Netflix’s platform in the U.S. and Canada on December 1.

