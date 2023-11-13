Netflix Ventures into the Live Sports Realm with Golf Tournament Partnership

Netflix has seized a pivotal moment in its streaming journey venturing into the live sports arena. Historically known as a holdout in this space, the streaming giant is set to make waves with its debut event, the Netflix Cup. The tournament will feature a unique pairing of PGA Tour players, including Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, and Collin Morikawa, alongside Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, and Pierre Gasly. Held at the prestigious Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, fans can catch the action live from 6 p.m. ET.

Ensuring a seamless streaming experience is a top priority for Netflix on its live sports debut. Earlier this year, the company faced setbacks when broadcasting a live reunion for one of its dating shows. As Netflix tackles this new challenge, the quality of the stream and the collaborative efforts with Excel Sports Management, BZ Entertainment, and Full Day Productions will be closely scrutinized.

The success of this event could serve as a catalyst for Netflix to delve further into the world of live sports. Rumors suggest that the company is eyeing the streaming rights for an upcoming Jake Paul boxing match. If successful, Netflix may solidify its position as a streaming platform offering a diverse range of entertainment, including sports.

While viewership numbers for the Netflix Cup are unlikely to be released, a similar celebrity golf special earlier this year, called “The Match,” attracted an average of 782,000 viewers across TNT and other channels. The Match featured a thrilling showdown between Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce against basketball’s Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, with impressive viewership figures.

For Tuesday night’s event, potential advertisers have been charged a significant $2 million Netflix. This signals the company’s ambition to capitalize on the enthusiasm surrounding live sports and highlights the valuable advertising opportunities associated with such events.

