Netflix Announces Live-Action Adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho for December Release

Netflix has just made the holiday season brighter for anime fans announcing the release date of its live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho. The spirit detective anime, originally released in the early 90s, will be available on December 14th.

This much-anticipated remake of the hit anime was first announced at the Netflix Japan Festival nearly two years ago. It will bring a fresh take on the beloved manga and anime, which were created Yoshihiro Togashi and animated Studio Pierrot. The story follows a teenage delinquent named Yusuke Urameshi who, after sacrificing himself to save a child, embarks on a new afterlife journey investigating paranormal activities on Earth.

The role of Yusuke Urameshi will be played Takumi Kitamura, who previously portrayed Takemichi Hanagaki in the live-action film adaptation of Tokyo Revengers. In an interview with IGN, Kitamura expressed his pride in being part of a live-action production of an anime that has played a significant role in Japan’s manga and anime culture. He hopes that the adaptation will be enjoyed audiences worldwide.

Netflix’s live-action anime adaptations have had their ups and downs, with mixed reception for Cowboy Bebop but a successful reception for One Piece. Yu Yu Hakusho will be joining the lineup, with other cast members including Jun Shison as Kurama, Kanata Hongo as Hiei, and Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kurabawa.

The live-action adaptation will be produced Akira Morii, known for his work on Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Alice in Borderland, and directed Shô Tsukikawa. The screenplay will be written Tatsuro Mishima.

As the holiday season approaches, anime fans can look forward to diving into the world of Yu Yu Hakusho once again, this time in a thrilling live-action format.

