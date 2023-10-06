The Future of One Piece: Showrunner Confident About Season 2 and Beyond

In a recent interview with Deadline, One Piece co-showrunner Matt Owens expressed optimism about the future of the live-action adaptation. Although the writing process for Season 2 has just begun, Owens is dedicated to overseeing the Straw Hats’ adventures into the far future.

Owens revealed that the Season 2 writers’ room had started planning the season and had a few outlines done before the writers’ strike interrupted their progress. They currently do not have any completed scripts for Season 2, but Owens assured fans that the team is taking their time to ensure they get it right.

One of the exciting aspects for Owens is the ability to incorporate elements from the manga into the present-day story. He explained that sometimes series creator Eiichiro Oda revisits previous events or reveals new information about characters, and the show can play with those ideas. Owens had a conversation with Oda to ensure that their ideas align with his vision, and Oda approved of incorporating elements from future events into the series.

The communication between Owens and Oda has been open, with Oda providing insight and approving certain aspects. Now that the writers’ strike is over, the writers’ room is back in action, working on scripts for Season 2 to move forward with design work, scheduling, and pre-production.

Owens expressed his desire to continue the series for as long as possible, citing the wealth of source material and his own ideas for future seasons. He emphasized that he would continue making the show until Netflix decides otherwise.

While there are still hundreds of chapters of the manga left to adapt, if Netflix and Tomorrow Studios continue to handle the series with care and respect, the live-action One Piece could have a long-lasting presence.

Source: Deadline