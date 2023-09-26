Netflix Releases Trailer for “Life on Our Planet” Series Narrated Morgan Freeman

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series, “Life on Our Planet,” narrated Morgan Freeman. The show explores the lives of extinct species and is set to premiere on October 25th.

The logline of the series states, “This is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time — 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties — their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable.”

Executive produced Steven Spielberg, Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey, the series takes viewers on a journey through Earth’s history. Dan Tapster, Keith Scholey, and Alastair Fothergill serve as series producers.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the visually stunning and informative nature of the show, showcasing extinct species and their habitats. It promises to provide a captivating exploration of Earth’s past inhabitants.

Amazon Prime Video Promotes “Gen V” Spin-Off with Food Truck Activation

Amazon Prime Video is generating buzz for its spin-off series “Gen V,” a continuation of “The Boys,” through a food truck activation in Los Angeles. The Vought-A-Burger food truck will make stops at the USC and UCLA campuses, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the world of the show.

The food truck will feature themed packaging and menu items inspired “The Boys,” including a drink called “Liquid Death” sold as “Turbo Rush Energy Drink.” Attendees can also expect giveaways such as SheerGear handbags, custom t-shirts, and Astroglide products. Prime Video has partnered with iHeart Radio to spread the news to listeners across Los Angeles.

“Gen V” follows a group of characters at Godolkin University as they train to become the next generation of heroes. The cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Guest stars include Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, with appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles from “The Boys.”

The show is helmed showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, with executive producers including Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver, among others.

Businesses Go Gold to Celebrate ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” Premiere

In anticipation of the premiere of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor,” several businesses are embracing the golden theme and offering special promotions. Randy’s Donuts and Pink’s Hot Dogs in Los Angeles are offering deals and treats during the last week of September, while Best Friends Animal Society, Popcornopolis, and Pinot’s Palette are holding promotions at various locations.

Retirement communities across the country will receive golden watch party kits to prepare for the premiere. Starting on September 28th, several brands, including Alfred, Joann’s, Uber Eats, and Fandango, will offer Golden Discounts.

Previously, food trucks appeared in Los Angeles and New York City, serving golden-themed treats such as golden turmeric lattes, gold-dusted macarons, and gold-fashioned lemonade popsicles. John Legend’s concert at the Hollywood Bowl adorned its seats with golden cushions and featured Gerry Turner, the star of “The Golden Bachelor,” on its screens. USA Pickleball’s National Indoor Championship in Atlantic City also incorporated golden integrations in honor of Turner’s favorite pastime.

