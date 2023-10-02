New Star-Studded Post-Apocalyptic Thriller “Leave the World Behind” Coming to Netflix

The highly anticipated end-of-the-world film, “Leave the World Behind,” is set to make its debut on Netflix on December 8th. Directed Sam Esmail of “Mr. Robot” fame, the movie boasts an impressive cast including Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon. Based on the novel Rumaan Alam, the post-apocalyptic thriller promises to deliver a gripping and intense experience.

The official synopsis reveals that the story revolves around a family whose vacation is disrupted when two strangers seek shelter from a rapidly escalating cyberattack. As the world around them collapses, the characters are forced to confront their own roles in the unfolding chaos.

In a continuation of Netflix’s recent dual-release strategy, “Leave the World Behind” will have a limited theatrical release on November 22nd, before becoming available for streaming worldwide on December 8th. This approach allows audiences the option to enjoy the film on the big screen or from the comfort of their own homes.

With its star-studded cast, intriguing storyline, and the talent behind it, “Leave the World Behind” is set to be a must-watch for fans of post-apocalyptic thrillers. Mark your calendars for December 8th to experience this thrilling ride on Netflix.

Sources:

– The Verge Andrew Webster “Leave the World Behind trailer ” (no URL provided)

– Rumaan Alam’s novel “Leave the World Behind” (no URL provided)