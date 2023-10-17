Netflix Unveils First Look at Royal Family in Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Series

Netflix has released new images of its highly anticipated live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, providing fans with a glimpse of the Fire Nation royal family. The pictures showcase the cast in their respective roles, featuring Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao.

The images reveal the characters donning the iconic red and black attire of the Fire Nation, staying true to the visual aesthetic of the original animated series. Fans can expect to see more when the eight-episode series premieres on Netflix in 2024.

It’s important to note that this live-action adaptation is separate from Nickelodeon’s own animated efforts in the Avatar universe. The franchise creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, distanced themselves from the Netflix production in 2020 due to a “negative and unsupportive environment” and a lack of creative control. Nonetheless, Albert Kim has taken over as the showrunner for the Netflix series, with a talented team of directors including Michael Goi, Jabbar Raisani, and Roseanne Liang.

Despite their departure, DiMartino and Konietzko will still contribute as writers for a few episodes of the Netflix series. They are currently involved in heading Avatar Studios for ViacomCBS, which is developing an animated movie set to continue the adventures of Aang and the Gaang in 2025.

To clarify, the Netflix series is a live-action adaptation following the original story, while the upcoming animated movie from Avatar Studios will introduce a new storyline involving beloved characters from the animated series. This exciting development ensures an eventful few years ahead for Airbender fans, with both live-action and animated content on the horizon.

