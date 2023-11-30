Obliterated: A Missed Opportunity for Satire

Projects like “Arrested Development,” “The Office,” and “The Hangover” trilogy have successfully used satire to provide insights into 21st-century American society. However, the same cannot be said about Netflix’s newest series, “Obliterated,” created Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald.

The series sets the stage with a scorching rooftop party at a Las Vegas casino. A team of elite special forces soldiers, led CIA Agent Ava Winters, is about to finalize a mission to subdue a Russian bomb and save the city from destruction. Amidst the chaos, tensions rise between Ava and Navy Seal Chad McKnight, who prefers to do things his own way.

The series introduces us to the rest of the team, each with their own quirks and secrets. Unfortunately, despite the intriguing concept of intoxicated special ops agents trying to save the day, “Obliterated” falls flat. The show is filled with lazy jokes, gratuitous nudity, and wearisome hour-long episodes that make it difficult to engage with the storyline.

Character arcs, such as the will-they-or-won’t-they relationship between Ava and McKnight, were predictable from the start. Maya’s unrequited crush on McKnight and her disdain for Ava become tiresome and childish. Plot points become overly reliant on stereotypes, such as Trunk being subjected to every stereotype about big Black men.

“Obliterated” had the potential to provide texture and compelling details about the characters and the backdrop of Las Vegas. However, it fails to deliver beyond surface-level glimpses of the city’s nightlife. Instead, the series focuses on chaotic and offensive scenarios that lean more towards stupidity than clever parody.

Had “Obliterated” opted for shorter episodes and a quicker pace, it may have preserved some of the original wit intended its creators. Unfortunately, the episodes drag on without providing genuine laugh-out-loud moments. The result is a series that feels like one explosive scene after another, leaving viewers wishing for a more thrilling and satisfying experience.

While “Obliterated” had potential, it ultimately misses the mark as a satirical commentary on contemporary American society. Viewers are left feeling disappointed and sober, longing for a more engaging and thought-provoking show.

FAQ

Q: When does “Obliterated” premiere on Netflix?

A: “Obliterated” is set to premiere on Netflix on November 30th.

Q: Who are the creators of “Obliterated”?

A: “Obliterated” is created Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald.

Q: What is the premise of “Obliterated”?

A: “Obliterated” follows an elite special forces team as they navigate a mission to subdue a Russian bomb in Las Vegas.