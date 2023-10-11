Corus Entertainment’s Waterside Studios Acquires TV Adaptation Rights to Marcela Citterio’s YA Novels

Corus Entertainment’s Waterside Studios has secured the television adaptation rights to two young adult novels Argentine author Marcela Citterio. The novels, titled “The Girl Who Didn’t Want to Be a Princess” and “Uma Ghost,” will be developed into live-action, English-language series for global young adult audiences.

Marcela Citterio, the creator and writer of Netflix’s “Lady Voyeur” series, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to work with Waterside Studios and Corus Entertainment on bringing her characters and stories to life through a TV series. She believes that the collaboration with these industry giants will elevate the art of storytelling to new heights.

Citterio has a strong background in creating successful shows, having been involved in the production of Netflix’s “Lady Voyeur” and the Colombian teen telenovela “Chica Vampiro.” She also wrote the novel that inspired Nickelodeon’s telenovela adaptation “I Am Frankie.”

“The Girl Who Didn’t Want to Be a Princess” follows the story of Aurora, an 18-year-old Formula 1 enthusiast who falls in love with Tiziano, a prince in disguise. “Uma Ghost” centers around Wendy, a millionaire orphan who is sent to live with a new family and discovers her mission is to help the family heal and assist her new friend Uma’s transition into the afterlife.

These adaptations are part of a trend in streaming platforms targeting Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide. Waterside Studios is honored to work with Marcela Citterio, a talented storyteller with successful shows in Latin, North American, and European markets.

In 2022, Waterside Studios, in partnership with Corus Entertainment and Nelvana Animation Studio, launched to produce a slate of live-action programming for Canadian and global audiences. Their first production, “Geek Girl,” is set to air on YTV in Canada and Netflix internationally.

