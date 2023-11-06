New Apple TV+ Series “The Buccaneers” May Fill the Bridgerton Void

Netflix’s Bridgerton has taken the streaming platform storm, captivating audiences with its blend of period drama and modern sensibilities. However, it seems that a new series may be poised to fill the Bridgerton void. Enter “The Buccaneers,” an Apple TV+ original that is being hailed as the potential new Bridgerton.

Loosely based on Edith Wharton’s final, unfinished novel, “The Buccaneers” is set in the late 1870s and follows the journeys of five affluent young American women trying to find their place in English high society. The series revolves around two pairs of sisters, Nan and Jinny St George, played Imogen Waterhouse, and Lizzy and Mabel Elmsworth, portrayed Aubri Ibrag and Josie Totah, respectively. The story begins when they receive invitations to England from the new husband of their friend Conchita, played Alisha Boe. Pregnant with her English lord husband (Josh Dylan) after a passionate whirlwind romance, Conchita sets the stage for their enthralling adventures in the English high society of the era.

According to a report from BBC, “The Buccaneers” is being considered the new Bridgerton. The series shares similarities with Netflix’s highly popular show, with a focus on society events, romance, and a mix of period aesthetics and modern elements. Neil Armstrong, writing for the BBC, highlights the potential for “The Buccaneers” to become a hit, as it combines elements that made Bridgerton successful.

The series makes a bold statement from the very beginning, with a fantastical scene in its opening episode at the Grand Debs Ball in London. Debutantes descend a magnificent staircase, scrutinized young men while holding paddles with numbers as observers evaluate them. However, one of the protagonists, Nan St George, portrayed Kristine Froseth, challenges the dehumanizing nature of the event and stands up for the women, asserting their worth beyond mere objects.

“The Buccaneers” will make its debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes available for streaming on November 8, 2023. Fans of Bridgerton and enthusiasts of period dramas with a modern twist are eagerly anticipating the series as a potential new obsession. Will “The Buccaneers” reach the heights of Bridgerton’s success? Only time will tell.

FAQ

What is “The Buccaneers” about?

“The Buccaneers” is a new Apple TV+ series loosely based on Edith Wharton’s final, unfinished novel. It follows the journeys of five affluent young American women trying to find their place in English high society in the late 1870s.

Who stars in “The Buccaneers”?

The series features Imogen Waterhouse and Aubri Ibrag as Nan and Jinny St George, respectively, and Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth. Alisha Boe plays the character Conchita, and Josh Dylan portrays her English lord husband.

Is “The Buccaneers” similar to Bridgerton?

“The Buccaneers” shares similarities with Bridgerton, including a focus on society events, romance, and a mix of period aesthetics and modern elements. It has the potential to fill the void left Bridgerton’s popularity.

When will “The Buccaneers” be available to stream?

The first three episodes of “The Buccaneers” will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on November 8, 2023.