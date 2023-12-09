Leave the World Behind: A Riveting Apocalyptic Thriller Takes the Netflix Stage

Summary: Netflix has recently released a gripping sci-fi movie, “Leave the World Behind,” which offers a thought-provoking perspective on an apocalyptic scenario. Directed the talented Sam Esmail, known for his work on “Mr. Robot,” the film delves into the collapse of society through the lenses of three characters portrayed Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, and Ethan Hawke. Based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel, the story brings these characters together as they face the severing of their connections to the outside world. With a solid rating of 74% on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience approval of 83%, this film has captivated critics and viewers alike.

“Leave the World Behind” presents a haunting sense of plausibility, as it explores the fragility of our existence and the potential unraveling of society. Vanity Fair aptly describes the film, stating, “The thing has happened, is happening. Just take a look around outside.” Rather than relying on action-packed scenes, the film emphasizes the compelling interactions between its characters. Collider praises Esmail’s skill in depicting the world’s destruction, while The Telegraph hails Julia Roberts’ performance as her best role in years.

The ensemble cast, including Roberts and Myha’la, delivers outstanding performances, particularly as their characters develop complicated relationships and confront their own survival instincts. The Chicago Sun-Times lauds their remarkable on-screen chemistry, emphasizing their journey from loathing to potential dependence on one another.

Despite the film’s overall positive reception, there are some dissenting voices. The Observer dismisses it as a “dumb movie disguised as a smart movie,” while rogerebert.com suggests that it may lack emotional depth. Nevertheless, critics remind us that the film’s impact greatly depends on individual viewers’ connection to its atmosphere and style.

Intriguingly, Denzel Washington was initially set to play the role that Mahershala Ali eventually took on, adding an interesting twist to the movie’s development.

Overall, “Leave the World Behind” is a must-watch for lovers of sci-fi and post-apocalyptic thrillers. Its exploration of the collapse of society, coupled with brilliant performances, makes for an engaging and thought-provoking cinematic experience.