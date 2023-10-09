New TV Shows to Watch This Week: Spooky Entries and Sci-Fi Adventures

This week brings a variety of new TV shows to watch, ranging from spooky horror entries to cosmic fantasy and sci-fi adventures. The lineup includes exciting new releases on streaming platforms like Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Max, Paramount Plus, and Apple TV Plus.

One notable release is “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a gothic horror series based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story. Showrunner Mike Flanagan, known for his work in horror literature adaptations, brings a fresh interpretation to this iconic tale. The series follows the untimely demise of the Usher family and promises to deliver some chilling scares.

For anime enthusiasts, Crunchyroll offers “Stardust Telepath,” a cosmic fantasy anime centered around a high school student named Umika. When Umika meets a transfer student with telepathic powers who happens to be an alien, their adventure takes them to space. This charming anime explores themes of shyness and friendship.

Fans of sci-fi adventure can look forward to “Dr. Stone New World (season 3) part 2.” This continuation of the popular series picks up after the Stone Wars, as the characters set out to build a ship and unravel the mysteries of global petrification. Expect thrilling scientific advancements and a quest for answers.

Hulu brings back some nostalgic scares with the release of “Goosebumps,” a spooky anthology series inspired R.L. Stine’s bestselling books. This reboot follows a group of high schoolers as they investigate a tragic teen death, uncovering twisted secrets along the way.

Max presents the long-awaited return of “Doom Patrol,” a comic book adaptation that follows a group of misfit superheroes. As they face the threat of killer Were-Butts, this offbeat and unpredictable series promises an exciting and quirky end to its fourth and final season.

In a sitcom reboot, Paramount Plus brings back the beloved character Frasier Crane in “Frasier.” Set in Boston, Frasier navigates his life while being his usual cantankerous self. The show explores his relationship with his son and promises the familiar charm of the original series.

Peacock introduces “John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams,” a horror series that delves into the frights hidden within suburban neighborhoods. This “true horror series” chronicles the stories of actual slashers, demons, and ghosts, narrated the survivors themselves.

Finally, Apple TV Plus presents “Lessons in Chemistry,” a period piece set in the 1950s. The story follows Elizabeth Zott, a woman who finds herself pregnant and unable to pursue her dream of being a scientist. Instead, she takes a job on a TV cooking show, where she imparts unconventional knowledge to housewives.

With a range of genres and themes, these new TV shows offer something for everyone to enjoy. From spooky horror tales to exciting adventures and intriguing period pieces, there’s plenty to keep audiences entertained this week.

