Netflix’s “Winter Palace” Sets Stellar Cast for Hotel Period Drama

Cyril Metzger and Manon Clavel have been cast as the lead actors in Netflix’s highly anticipated hotel period drama, “Winter Palace.” Metzger, known for his role in “Happening,” will be portraying the character of André Morel, while Clavel, acclaimed for her work in “The Truth,” will star as Rose. The duo will play the roles of a wealthy married couple who find themselves as guests at the central hotel in the show.

Joining the ensemble cast is Simon Ludders, known for his appearance in “Bridgerton,” who will be playing the ambitious aristocrat Lord Fairfax. Lord Fairfax has dreams of transforming the hotel into a popular winter holiday destination for the elite.

Astrid Roos will be taking on the role of Lady Isobel, alongside Henry Pettigrew as Sir Conan Doyle. Clive Standen, recognized for his role in “Vikings,” will portray Lance Raney, while Vincent Heneine and Axel Granberger will play the characters of Chef Voclain and Marcus, respectively.

The Swiss production also features talented actors Alix Henzelin, Antoine Basler, Gaspard Boesch, Roland Vouilloz, Serge Musy, and Karim Barras.

“Winter Palace” is set to start filming in the picturesque Swiss resort towns of Montreux and Valais this month and aims to conclude production next spring. The eight-episode series is an extravagant period drama, drawing inspiration from acclaimed shows like “Downton Abbey” and “The White Lotus.” The storyline revolves around André Morel, a hotelier in 1899, who envisions transforming his establishment into a grand palace accessible for the entire winter season.

With climatic challenges, demanding guests, and a staff that leaves much to be desired, the show explores the question of whether André Morel can bring his dreams to fruition.

Co-produced Swiss network RTS, French production company Oble, and Netflix, “Winter Palace” will be released on Netflix at the end of next year, following a limited release on RTS and its streaming platform, Play Suisse. The series is penned Lindsay Shapero and directed Pierre Monnard.

The production of “Winter Palace” boasts an impressive scale, with 950 extras, over 6,000 costume pieces, and a dozen horse-drawn carriages and sleighs. According to Monnard, the show will take the audience through the experience of a luxury hotel, showcasing its fantasies, excesses, carefree lifestyle, and celebrities, while also delving into the backstage drama. The contrasting elements will keep the pace varied and generate constant surprises for viewers.

