Netflix Acquires Hit Man: A Potential Year-End Blockbuster

Netflix has just made a major acquisition securing the rights to the highly acclaimed film, Hit Man. The action comedy, which received critical acclaim at both the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals, will be available for streaming on Netflix in several countries, including the US, UK, Australia, and India. A theatrical release is also expected.

Based on a true crime story, Hit Man centers around Gary Johnson, a hitman who leads a secret life as a staff investigator for the district attorney’s office. This intriguing premise, coupled with positive reviews from critics, has generated anticipation for the film.

While Hit Man has already premiered at select festivals, the general public will have to wait for its release on Netflix. The streaming service has hinted at a potential release during awards season, possibly in November or December.

Directed Richard Linklater, Hit Man stars Glen Powell as the titular hitman Gary Johnson, who also co-wrote the script. Adria Arjona plays Maddy Masters, a woman on the run from her abusive husband and the love interest of Johnson. The rest of the cast includes Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Evan Holtzman, Molly Bernard, and Mike Markoff.

Early reviews for the film have been overwhelmingly positive, with a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have praised Powell’s performance, the sharp script, and Linklater’s direction. While there is a lone negative review that critiques the film’s storytelling approach, it seems to be an outlier among the overall consensus.

With its high ratings and star-studded cast, Hit Man has the potential to be one of the standout movies of the year. Netflix users in select countries can look forward to enjoying this entertaining comedy in the near future.

Sources:

– Deadline Hollywood

– Rotten Tomatoes