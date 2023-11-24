The Resilience of Black Cuisine: Exploring the Soul of ‘High on the Hog’

In a society characterized systemic barriers and untold struggles, the resilience of Black Americans shines through their rich and diverse cuisine. Netflix’s “High on the Hog” delves into this powerful connection unraveling the stories behind the food that binds the African diaspora to its roots. Season 1 of the series, hosted Stephen Satterfield and renowned culinary scholar Jessica B. Harris, took viewers on a journey across the diaspora, exploring the culinary traditions that tie us to our motherland. Now, in its eagerly anticipated second season, the show continues its exploration, celebrating the delicacies that emerge from thriving Black communities such as New Orleans and Chicago.

Rather than relying solely on historical and cultural analysis, “High on the Hog” takes a deeply personal approach. Satterfield, in particular, embarks on a poignant journey to trace his own family history. Uncovering the legacy of his grandfather, a Pullman porter in Chicago, proves to be a transformative experience for him. The episode captures the raw emotions as Satterfield encounters Pullman operators from the past, realizing that he never had the chance to meet his own grandfather. Through this intimate narrative, the series highlights the power of food in preserving family connections and honoring ancestral roots.

The title “High on the Hog” holds tremendous significance, reflecting the triumphs of African Americans over adversity. It draws inspiration from an enslaved individual named John, who outsmarted his master and obtained his own hogs, paving the way for a better quality of food. This story symbolizes the inventiveness and resilience of African Americans, who have often defied expectations to live a life that goes beyond mere sustenance. Through their resourcefulness, they have elevated their existence, not only in terms of the food they consume but also in their determination to create a better future.

By sharing these narratives, “High on the Hog” acknowledges the complexity and diversity within the Black experience. It dispels the notion of a monolithic narrative, shedding light on the multitude of Black individuals who have achieved success and prosperity throughout history. While recognizing the challenges they faced, the show also holds an aspirational tone, encouraging viewers to strive for a life “high on the hog” as a metaphor for personal and collective achievement.

FAQ

Q: When does the new season of “High on the Hog” release on Netflix?

A: Season 2 of “High on the Hog” returns to Netflix this Wednesday.