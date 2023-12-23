New Monster Emerges in Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 Finale

In the thrilling finale of Gyeongseong Creature Part 1, fans were left on the edge of their seats as a new monster emerged, setting the stage for an intense second part. The episode, which aired on Netflix on Friday, packed in plenty of surprises and left viewers wanting more.

The episode picks up with the captured lead characters, Chae-Ok (Han So-Hee) and Tae-Sang (Park Seo-Joon), who are held prisoner the Japanese soldiers. While Chae-Ok is locked up, Tae-Sang strikes a deal with the head of the ward in an effort to rescue her.

Meanwhile, Lt. Kato discovers Chae-Ok’s true identity as the daughter of Sheishen, the woman who transformed into the deadly creature. Determined to test the creature’s instincts, Lt. Kato chains Chae-Ok up in the basement and lures the monster to her. However, to everyone’s surprise, when Chae-Ok shouts “Mother!” the creature hesitates, showing a glimmer of humanity. This unforeseen turn of events leads Lt. Kato to order his soldiers to intervene, resulting in an explosive showdown.

As chaos unfolds, Tae-Sang comes to Chae-Ok’s rescue just in the nick of time. They manage to escape the hospital along with other prisoners, thanks to Tae-Sang’s heroic efforts. However, the episode doesn’t end here.

In a surprising twist, it is revealed that one of the characters, Myeong-Ja, has unknowingly consumed the virus-infused potion, leading to the emergence of a new monster. The final moments of the episode tease the impending danger that lies ahead in Gyeongseong Creature Part 2.

While Part 1 of this gripping K-drama series ends on a heartbreaking note, fans can rest assured that there are more twists and turns to come in the remaining three episodes. With the eagerly anticipated Part 2 set to premiere on July 5, 2023, viewers are eagerly awaiting the reunion of Chae-Ok and Tae-Sang as they navigate the dangerous world of the Gyeongseong creatures.

Part 1 of Gyeongseong Creature is currently available for streaming on Netflix, so be sure to catch up before the highly anticipated Part 2 debuts.