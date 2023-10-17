Netflix’s Geeked Week 2023 Virtual Showcase: A Sneak Peek at Upcoming Shows and Movies

Netflix’s annual Geeked Week virtual showcase is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly anticipating the exciting sneak peeks and updates that will be revealed during the event. With a lineup including highly anticipated shows and movies, Netflix is sure to get the internet buzzing with excitement.

Geeked Week 2023, set to launch on November 6th (also known as “Stranger Things Day”), promises to be an extravaganza for fans. Netflix recently released a flashy promo teasing some of the upcoming projects that will be featured during the event. From beloved shows like The Umbrella Academy and The Dragon Prince to new adaptations such as Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and live-action versions of 3 Body Problem and Avatar: The Last Airbender, there’s something for everyone.

In addition to these highly anticipated releases, Geeked Week ’23 will also provide updates on Devil May Cry, Rebel Moon, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. This year’s Geeked Week will be a mix of “debuts, news, first looks, behind-the-scenes secrets, merch drops, and more fun surprises.” Netflix encourages viewers to tune in throughout the week to catch all the exciting announcements.

While Netflix previously structured Geeked Week around daily themes, this year’s event promises to be more dynamic and unpredictable. Fans can expect major updates to be announced promptly during Geeked Week 2023, which kicks off in early November.

Get ready to be immersed in a world of thrilling entertainment and stay tuned for all the exciting reveals during Netflix’s Geeked Week 2023 virtual showcase.

Definitions:

– Geeked Week: Netflix’s annual multiday virtual showcase that offers sneak peeks, news, and updates on upcoming shows and movies.

– 3 Body Problem: A popular science fiction novel written Liu Cixin, set to be adapted into a live-action series Netflix.

– Avatar: The Last Airbender: An animated television series that gained a massive following and will be adapted into a live-action series Netflix.

– The Umbrella Academy: A superhero television series based on the comic book of the same name, created Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

– Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: An upcoming animated series based on the comic book series “Scott Pilgrim.”

– Devil May Cry: A popular video game franchise that will be adapted into an anime series Netflix.

– Rebel Moon: An upcoming science fiction film directed Zack Snyder.

– Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: A new installment in the Tomb Raider film series, based on the popular video game franchise.