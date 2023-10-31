Netflix’s Expansion Plans at Fort Monmouth Move Forward

Netflix is taking steps towards establishing a presence at the Jersey Shore with its proposed redevelopment of property at Fort Monmouth. The Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) has announced that its board has approved the transmittal of proposed Amendment #20, which aims to create a “state-of-the-art Motion Picture, Television and Broadcast Studio campus” on approximately 328 acres of land. This development aligns with FMERA’s strategic vision of transforming the former military base into a live-work-leisure environment.

The public comment period for Amendment #20 is now open for 45 days, signaling the next phase in Fort Monmouth’s Mega Parcel redevelopment. Netflix Inc. is currently under contract for this project. The proposed amendment includes changes to the fort area and emphasizes the impact on residential uses in Eatontown and Oceanport. It also incorporates the original development scenario for the site. Plan Amendment #20 includes provisions for affordable housing, as required the New Jersey Fair Housing Act. FMERA aims to construct such units for low- and moderate-income households at the Mega Parcel or other locations on campus.

In December 2022, Netflix won the bid for the Mega Parcel, acquiring the land for $55 million. The company intends to invest an additional $850 million in capital to develop approximately 500,000 square feet of new space. This significant investment is expected to generate over 1,500 permanent production jobs and over 3,500 construction-related jobs. FMERA Executive Director Kara Kopach expressed excitement about the project, stating that it has the potential to create thousands of jobs and drive economic growth in the region.

After the 45-day public review period, FMERA will review and respond to all comments before proposing the Plan Amendment for final adoption. If granted, Netflix will enter a 36-month Approval Period, which involves extensive reviews across local, county, and state agencies and authorities. FMERA anticipates that these steps will commence in the first quarter of 2024.

FAQ:

