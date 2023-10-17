Netflix to Broadcast “Netflix Cup” Golf Tournament Featuring PGA Tour Pros and Formula 1 Drivers

Netflix is making its first foray into live sports broadcasting with the announcement of the “Netflix Cup” golf tournament. The tournament, which will take place on November 14, will feature four PGA Tour pros and four Formula 1 drivers competing against each other in an eight-hole tournament.

Representing the PGA Tour will be Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas, each paired with a Formula 1 driver. The participating F1 drivers include Alex Albon from Williams, Pierre Gasly from Alpine, Lando Norris from McLaren, and Carlos Sainz from Ferrari.

The top two teams at the end of the eight-hole tournament will go on to compete in a winner-take-all ninth hole at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The tournament will be held just days before the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18.

All eight participants in the tournament have been featured in their respective sports’ Netflix docuseries. “Drive to Survive,” a docuseries about Formula 1, has been credited with increasing interest in the sport, particularly in the United States. Similarly, Netflix’s “Full Swing” has chronicled the lives of PGA Tour players and has further expanded the platform’s reach in the sports world.

There is speculation that the “Netflix Cup” could be a stepping stone for Netflix to venture into live sports rights in the future. While the streaming service has not yet pursued live sports bidding, it has expressed interest in catering to sports fans. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos mentioned in a recent earnings call that the company believes it can offer sports content without engaging in the challenges associated with live sports licensing.

As the media consumption habits of younger audiences continue to evolve and the landscape of sports broadcasting changes, it remains to be seen whether Netflix will ultimately pursue live sports rights. However, the “Netflix Cup” golf tournament marks an exciting milestone for the streaming giant as it explores new avenues in sports entertainment.

