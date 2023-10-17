Netflix Hosts First Live Sporting Event with The Netflix Cup

Netflix is branching out into live sports with its upcoming event, The Netflix Cup. The competition will feature athletes from the popular F1 and PGA Tour series – Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. Streaming live on November 14th at 6PM ET / 3PM PT, The Netflix Cup will take place at the prestigious Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

The tournament will see four teams, each consisting of a Formula 1 driver and a PGA Tour pro, competing in an eight-hole match. The Formula 1 drivers participating include Alex Albon (Williams Racing), Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team), Lando Norris (McLaren Racing), and Carlos Sainz Jr. (Scuderia Ferrari). They will be joined PGA Tour golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas. The top two teams will advance to the final hole, where they will vie for the coveted title of the first Netflix Cup champion.

One interesting aspect of this event is its tie-in with the Formula 1 series happening in Las Vegas. It has been reported that Netflix expressed interest in acquiring the broadcast rights for the racing series. While Netflix is currently focused on docuseries and non-live sports content such as F1 and golf shows, the growing presence of sports on other streaming platforms has led to speculation that Netflix may soon change its approach and venture into live sports broadcasts.

While The Netflix Cup marks Netflix’s first live sporting event, the streaming giant has previously aired live content, albeit with mixed results. In April, there were significant technical issues during the live reunion episode of Love Is Blind. However, Netflix successfully aired a live comedy special featuring Chris Rock without any problems.

Source: The Verge; Vox Media Studios produced Full Swing and The Verge recently collaborated with Netflix on a series.