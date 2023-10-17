Netflix Cup: When Formula 1 and Professional Golf Collide

Netflix is venturing into live sports with its first-ever sports event, “The Netflix Cup.” Scheduled to take place at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, the event will feature a match play golf tournament where Formula 1 drivers and professional golfers will be paired up. This unique collaboration will stream live on Netflix on November 14th.

The rosters for the Netflix Cup consist of athletes who have been featured in previous Netflix sports docuseries such as “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing.” The Formula 1 drivers participating in the event include Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz. On the PGA Tour side, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas will be representing the world of professional golf.

The event will feature four pairs, each consisting of one Formula 1 driver and one PGA Tour professional. They will compete in an eight-hole match, with the top two teams advancing to the final hole. The winning team will be crowned as the inaugural Netflix Cup champions.

This collaboration between Formula 1 and professional golf is expected to bring together fans from both sports and create a unique viewing experience for all. It is an exciting opportunity for the athletes to showcase their skills in a different sporting environment.

Netflix’s foray into live sports is a testament to their commitment to providing diverse and engaging content to their audience. With successful sports docuseries like “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing,” the streaming service has already garnered a dedicated fandom for these sports in the US.

Sanctioned the PGA Tour and Formula 1, the Netflix Cup is set to be a significant milestone for both organizations. It marks the growth and popularity of Formula 1 in the US, leading to the addition of a third American race. The PGA Tour is also thrilled to showcase their professional athletes to a global audience through this live event.

As Netflix expands its sports programming, it continues to bring fans closer to the lives of athletes in various disciplines. Shows like “Untold,” “Quarterback,” “Tour de France: Unchained,” and “Break Point” have provided insights into the world of track and field, soccer, rugby, and NASCAR, respectively. The Netflix Cup is a step further in this direction, bringing sports fans a thrilling and unique crossover event.

Sources:

– “Two worlds collide in Netflix’s first LIVE sports event – the Netflix Cup!” via Netflix on Twitter

– Statements from Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix; Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc.; and Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming.

– Production details: Excel Sports Management, BZ Entertainment, Full Day Productions.