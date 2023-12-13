Netflix Reveals Top-Watched Titles in New Engagement Report

Netflix has unveiled its latest engagement report, titled “What We Watched,” providing viewers with a detailed look into the most popular titles on the streaming platform. The report, which will be published twice a year, offers insights into the hours viewed for both original and licensed content.

The first installment of the engagement report covers the period from January to June 2023, featuring a total of 18,214 entries. Topping the list is the action-thriller series “The Night Agent: Season 1,” with a staggering 812,100,000 viewing hours. In the second position is the drama series “Ginny & Georgia: Season 2” with 665,100,000 hours watched. Notably, the report includes both episodic series and standalone films, making it difficult to compare performance accurately.

The report also highlights the top-ranked movie, which happens to be the J.Lo action flick “The Mother,” gathering 249,900,000 viewing hours. Although it ranks lower at number 20 due to the dominance of multi-episode series, its popularity is evident.

Netflix emphasizes that total hours viewed alone should not be the sole metric to determine a title’s success. The streaming giant makes it clear that success can come in various forms and sizes, with factors like audience satisfaction and economic considerations playing integral roles.

The biannual engagement report will complement Netflix’s existing weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists to provide a more comprehensive picture for viewers, creators, and industry watchers. It aims to give insight into audience preferences and highlight the impact of different content.

For those interested in delving further into the report, it is available for download as a Microsoft Excel file, allowing users to explore the extensive data on Netflix’s top-watched titles.