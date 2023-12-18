Netflix Faces Restrictions on Streaming Uncensored Content in India

In a major development, Netflix is now required to stream only censored and approved content on its platform in India. This new mandate the Indian censor board has disappointed a segment of Indian cinema followers who were eagerly anticipating the release of the uncut version of the film “Animal” on Netflix.

Previously, Netflix served as a platform for filmmakers to stream the uncensored versions of their films,passing the restrictions imposed the censor board on theatrical releases. Directors could release their raw and unadulterated content on this popular OTT giant. However, the recent regulation change means that Netflix will no longer be able to stream the uncut version of “Animal” as it has not been approved the censor board.

“Animal,” which had a runtime of 3 hours and 51 minutes in its uncut version, was expected to be available on Netflix approximately 8 weeks after its theatrical release. This uncut version was praised for its striking and provocative nature, making the disappointment even more palpable for fans.

In addition to the streaming restrictions, Netflix is now also required to include a statutory precautionary label during scenes that involve smoking and liquor consumption in its content. The Indian censor board has taken a strict stance on these issues, imposing regulations on the popular OTT platform.

This new regulation has sparked debates among Indian cinema enthusiasts and filmmakers, with some expressing concerns about creative freedom and artistic expression. However, it remains to be seen how this shift will impact the streaming landscape in India and the choices available to viewers on Netflix.