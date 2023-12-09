New Holiday Releases Dominate Streaming Charts

A couple of new holiday releases have taken the streaming world storm, claiming the top spots on the charts. “Family Switch” and “Candy Cane Lane” have become the most streamed films in the U.S. over the weekend of December 1-3, according to Whip Media’s Movie Ranker, a report that analyzes viewership data from TV Time.

“Family Switch,” a Netflix original, secured the coveted first place. The comedy film, starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, follows the story of a couple with three children who wake up one day to find themselves in each other’s bodies. Audiences have been captivated the hilarious twists and turns as the protagonists navigate the challenges of living in someone else’s shoes.

Meanwhile, “Candy Cane Lane” has snagged the second spot on the streaming charts. This heartwarming holiday film offers a glimpse into the lives of a tight-knit neighborhood as they come together to create a magical Christmas display. Streaming viewers have been drawn to the film’s charming characters and uplifting message of community and holiday spirit.

These holiday releases have clearly struck a chord with audiences, delivering the perfect blend of entertainment and seasonal cheer. With the holidays right around the corner, it’s no surprise that viewers are seeking out films that capture the joy and magic of the season.

As streaming platforms continue to offer a wide array of holiday-themed content, viewers can expect more delightful releases in the coming weeks. Whether it’s heartwarming comedies or festive family adventures, these films are sure to keep audiences entertained and in the holiday spirit throughout the season. So grab your hot cocoa and cozy up for a season filled with streaming delights.