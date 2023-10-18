Top Spooky Shows to Watch on Netflix After The Fall of the House of Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher, the latest horror series from Mike Flanagan, has become a big hit on Netflix. However, if you’ve already binged it and are craving more scares, don’t worry – there are plenty of other spooky shows on Netflix that you’ll love.

One such show is Red Rose, originally broadcast on the UK’s BBC Three. This timely terror follows a group of teenagers who download a mysterious app called Red Rose, only to regret it later. It’s been praised for its examination of serious themes such as grief, death, class, family, friendship, and the perils of social media. As Mashable puts it, “Red Rose will make you want to throw your phone in the sea.”

Another great option is Dark, a series that revolves around the disappearance of children. With three thrilling and sometimes terrifying seasons, Dark has received critical acclaim for its unique blend of real-world drama, suspense, and speculative fiction. Fans of shows like The Returned and Twin Peaks will find themselves immersed in the hushed atmosphere and complex storytelling of Dark.

If you enjoyed The Fall of the House of Usher, you’ll definitely want to check out The Haunting of Hill House. Created Mike Flanagan himself, this series is based on the novel Shirley Jackson and follows a family’s experiences in a haunted house. Collider describes it as “an absolutely terrifying ghost story” and “an emotionally devastating familial drama.” With its mix of scares and gripping storytelling, The Haunting of Hill House is a must-watch.

These are just a few of the many spooky shows available on Netflix. So, if you’re in the mood for more spine-tingling entertainment, give these series a try and prepare for some sleepless nights.

