Every Edgar Allan Poe Reference in Netflix’s Fall of the House of Usher

The new Netflix horror series, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” is filled with references to the works of Edgar Allan Poe. From the show’s name to the characters and motifs, Poe’s influence is evident throughout the series.

The first major Poe reference is the show’s title itself, which is taken from one of Poe’s most famous stories. In “The Fall of the House of Usher,” the Usher family faces a dark fate, haunted the possibility of being buried alive. This theme of being buried alive is a recurring fear in Poe’s works and is portrayed in the series through the Usher family’s struggle with their own mortality.

Another Poe story referenced in the series is “The Masque of the Red Death.” Just like in the story, the characters attend a masquerade ball where a dark fate awaits them. The use of color in the series, similar to Poe’s story, adds symbolism and depth to the narrative.

“The Murders in the Rue Morgue” is another Poe story referenced in the series. The character of Carl Lumbly’s investigator, Carl Lumbly, shares a name with Poe’s detective character, C. Auguste Dupin. They both possess exceptional deductive skills, showcasing their brilliance in solving mysteries.

In “The Black Cat,” Poe explores themes of madness through the relationship between a man and his cat. This story is paralleled in the series with the character of Leo Usher and his cat named Pluto. As Leo’s madness grows, so does his battle with the cat, leading to a dark and unpredictable outcome.

Another story referenced is “The Tell-Tale Heart.” T’Nia Miller’s character, Victorine LaFourcade, is working on a device that can detect medical issues in the human heart before they occur, paralleling the heart’s ability to “tell tales” in Poe’s story. The guilt and haunting that Victorine experiences after committing a murder is reminiscent of the guilt portrayed in Poe’s classic tale.

“The Pit and the Pendulum” is referenced through the character of Freddy, who meets a tragic end in a demolished house. The swinging blade-like banner above Freddy mirrors the pendulum in Poe’s story, creating a sense of impending doom and dread.

Finally, “The Cask of Amontillado” serves as a major influence for the series. In this story, a victim is lured into a basement and trapped behind a wall, concealing the evidence of the crime. The Usher twins’ murder of Rufus Griswold follows a similar pattern, drawing inspiration from Poe’s story.

Overall, “The Fall of the House of Usher” pays homage to the works of Edgar Allan Poe through its themes, characters, and storyline. The references add depth and intrigue to the series, making it a must-watch for fans of both Poe’s writings and the horror genre.

