New Releases for Streaming and VOD

This weekend brings a variety of new releases to streaming and VOD platforms, offering something for every movie lover. Here are some of the highlights:

New on Disney Plus: Haunted Mansion

Disney Plus is now streaming “Haunted Mansion,” a supernatural horror comedy based on the popular Disney theme park ride. The film stars LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish as a widowed doctor and her son who enlist the help of paranormal investigators when they discover their new home is haunted. Full of ghoulish apparitions, this movie promises to be a grim, grinning delight.

New on VOD: The Nun II and The Equalizer 3

For fans of supernatural horror thrillers, “The Nun II” is now available to rent on VOD. This sequel to the 2018 film stars Taissa Farmiga and continues the chilling story of the demonic nun. Additionally, Antoine Fuqua’s “The Equalizer 3” brings back Denzel Washington as the vigilante Robert McCall, using his skills to seek justice once again. Both films offer thrilling and suspenseful experiences for viewers.

New on Hulu: The Boogeyman and Appendage

Hulu has added two new supernatural horror films to its streaming library. “The Boogeyman,” based on Stephen King’s 1973 short story, follows two sisters who are stalked a malevolent otherworldly presence. This film offers classically tailored scares and a creeping mood that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. In addition, “Appendage” is a horror-thriller about an aspiring fashion designer dealing with personal and professional stress that manifests as a monstrous growth. It combines elements of body horror and psychological thrills for a unique viewing experience.

These are just a few of the exciting new releases available for streaming and rental this weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for horror, comedy, or thriller, there’s something for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of home.

