Fair Play: A Shining Success on Netflix

Since its release on Netflix on October 6, Chloe Domont’s Fair Play has taken the streaming platform storm. The film, which had previously impressed audiences at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023, quickly became the most-watched movie on Netflix in both the US and the UK. It continues to hold the number one spot in the UK, as well as in European countries like Croatia and Portugal.

Fair Play was the first film produced through the “Emerging Filmmaker Program” at T-Street, a production company founded Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman. Known for their work on the popular Knives Out sequels, Johnson and Bergman have been collaborating with Netflix on various projects. Netflix acquired the rights to Fair Play for $20 million after its premiere at Sundance.

Discussing T-Street’s approach to talent and project selection, producer Ben LeClair emphasized their search for filmmakers with unique voices and a willingness to explore different storytelling styles. T-Street’s previous films, Knives Out and Glass Onion, were prime examples of “popular storytelling,” combining intelligent writing with twists on classic murder mystery themes.

Fair Play, in contrast, harks back to the erotic thrillers of the ’90s. Domont expressed gratitude for the opportunity to make her directorial debut with a supportive team, highlighting the seldom-realized experience of starting on the right footing in the film industry. Johnson, influenced his own struggles with getting his film Brick made, demonstrated a strong commitment to nurturing and championing new talent.

Sources:

– The Wrap (author: Drew Taylor)