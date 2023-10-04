Everything Now: A Refreshingly Authentic Take on Teen Life and Mental Health

In the sea of teen shows available on streaming services, Everything Now stands out as a series that manages to capture the essence of teenage experiences while tackling serious mental health themes. Created Ripley Parker, this British show offers a raw and authentic portrayal of the challenges and triumphs of teen life, with a particular focus on protagonist Mia’s journey through recovery from an eating disorder.

The series revolves around Mia, a 16-year-old who has just left a clinic where she received treatment for anorexia and bulimia. As she navigates her way back into her regular life, Mia faces the difficulties of healing while also trying to catch up on the typical teenage milestones she feels she’s missed out on. With the help of her best friends, Mia creates a bucket list to experience all the things she believes she should have done as a teenager.

Everything Now stands out among other teen shows offering a messier and more realistic portrayal of teen life without relying on dark realism. It strikes a delicate balance between comedy and drama, showcasing the ups and downs of adolescence while also delving into serious topics like mental health. The show’s multidimensional characters, particularly Mia, are brought to life the talents of the actors and the skillful writing of Parker.

One of the notable aspects of Everything Now is its respectful and nuanced approach to portraying Mia’s eating disorder. Unlike other shows that often miss the mark, this series presents Mia’s story in a factual and ethical manner. It includes trigger warnings and directs viewers to mental health resources, emphasizing the importance of addressing these issues responsibly.

Throughout the series, Mia’s recovery is shown as a non-linear process, complete with setbacks and challenges. The show explores the impact of societal expectations and the struggle to regain a sense of normalcy after a mental health issue. Mia’s relationship with her family, particularly her mother, is another significant aspect of the series, highlighting the complexities and misunderstandings that can arise in these situations.

Everything Now is a refreshing addition to the world of teen shows, offering a genuine and relatable portrayal of teenage life and mental health. It’s a must-watch for those looking for a series that doesn’t shy away from exploring important themes while still providing plenty of comedic moments and heartfelt storytelling.

