Netflix’s ‘Everything Now’: A Subtle Exploration of Sexuality and Identity

Netflix’s drama series “Everything Now” has become a favorite among viewers of all generations due to its hedonistic and nostalgic portrayal of teenage life. The show follows Mia, a sixth-form student who returns to school after recovering from an eating disorder. Determined to make up for lost time, Mia creates a “F**k It Bucket List” of activities to experience, including sex, partying, and drug experimentation.

One of the standout aspects of “Everything Now” is its exploration of sexuality in a subtle and nuanced way. Writer and creator Ripley Parker emphasizes the importance of not making sexuality a plot point in the show. Many of the key romantic relationships depicted in the series are queer relationships, but at no point do the characters need to come out or label themselves. This portrayal reflects an idealized version of how sexuality can be viewed in society, where it is simply a part of who you are without making life harder.

Mia, the protagonist, navigates dating, sex, and relationships with people of various genders without the series applying labels or emphasizing it as a plot point. The show avoids the often heteronormative definition and attitudes surrounding virginity, allowing viewers to see a diverse range of sexual experiences without judgment or stereotypes.

“Everything Now” also explores other sexualities on the spectrum. Will, one of Mia’s friends, questions his own attraction to others and reflects on his need for an emotional bond before engaging in sexual acts. These conversations serve to bring questions to the surface without defining the characters solely their sexual identities.

This portrayal of diverse sexual orientations helps normalize different identities and experiences without relying on drama or stereotypes. It offers a unique and authentic representation of queer individuals, highlighting the importance of telling day-to-day storylines that showcase the normalcy of queer existence.

Sources:

– Glamour UK

– GLAAD Media Institute

– Mashable

– LGBT Foundation