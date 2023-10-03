“Emily in Paris” Season 4 Faces Production Delays and Location Challenges

The highly anticipated fourth season of the popular Netflix series “Emily in Paris” is facing some significant hurdles. Delays in production have not only pushed back the start date, but they have also forced the show’s creative team to shoot at a different studio in France. The previous production complex, where the first three seasons were filmed, is reportedly booked for the Olympic Games in November.

While “Emily in Paris” Season 4 plans to shoot exterior scenes on location, the production team will encounter restrictions due to the Paris Olympics. From June through September 2024, all productions will be barred from shooting in Paris. Additionally, access to certain locations in the city will start to become restricted as early as March.

The competition for securing locations in Paris during the first half of 2024 is fierce, as multiple projects are set to film in the French capital. One line producer with experience working on Paris-based productions described it as a “rat race” to secure locations on a first-come, first-served basis.

These challenges mean that Netflix will have to shoot “Emily in Paris” Season 4 within a tight six-month window and at a different studio lot. The season hasn’t even been fully written yet, making any additional behind-the-scenes delays a potential threat to Netflix’s plans.

This news comes as a disappointment to the show’s fans, who have eagerly been awaiting the continuation of the story since the premiere of Season 3 in 2022.

