Netflix’s “Elite” Season Seven Cast Rocks Edgy Styles at Show Presentation

Several cast members of Netflix’s hit teen drama series “Elite” made a stylish statement at the show’s Season Seven presentation in Tres Cantos, Spain. The red carpet was filled with celebrities showcasing unique and edgy styles.

Valentina Zenere, who plays Isadora on the show, turned heads with her fashion-forward ensemble. She wore a plunging white top paired with black tailored shorts and an oversized blazer. To add a modern touch, the Argentine star chose to wear sheer tights and cat-eye sunglasses.

Omar Ayuso, who portrays Omar Shanaa on “Elite,” opted for a more classic look. He wore an Emporio Armani leather jacket, layered over a sky-blue button-up shirt. Ayuso’s outfit was styled Marc Forné, giving him a sleek and sophisticated appearance. As one of the original cast members, Ayuso has been a part of the show since its premiere in 2018.

Mirela Balic, known for her role in both “Elite” and “Zorras,” stood out in a Y/Project JPG Body Morph Blazer. The blazer featured an artistic torso overlay printed on the front, adding a unique and eye-catching element to her outfit. Balic completed her look with lace-up leather-like platform boots.

Other cast members, such as Nadia Al-Saidi and Ana Bokesa, also made stylish choices for the event. Al-Saidi opted for a colorful corset paired with low-rise jeans and a white button-up shirt. Bokesa wore high-waisted blue jeans and a white body-con top Dockers, accessorizing with a pearl necklace and chunky Chelsea boots.

Carmen Arrufat decided to incorporate school spirit into her outfit, wearing a wool blend sleeveless varsity dress Off-White. The dress followed a space theme and featured black stripes, a meteor, and a patch with the word “moon” on the front.

“Elite” Season Seven, which centers around the topic of mental health, is set to premiere on October 20th. The upcoming season is expected to delve into the highs and lows faced the characters in their journey to navigate their mental well-being.

