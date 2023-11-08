Netflix to Reopen Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood with Exciting Lineup

Netflix is set to reopen the iconic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on November 9th, after completing its restoration. Teaming up with the nonprofit American Cinematheque, Netflix provided a sneak peek into the enhancements made to the theater and announced the screening schedule until the end of 2023.

The Egyptian Theatre’s grand reopening will feature a sold-out screening of David Fincher’s “The Killer,” followed a Q&A session with the director. Throughout November, the theater will showcase a series of 70mm films including classics like Jacques Tati’s “Playtime,” Stanley Kubrick’s “Spartacus,” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Boogie Nights.”

Exciting new additions were also announced for December screenings. Audiences can look forward to LA premieres of Terrence Malick’s “Days of Heaven” and Jacques Rivette’s “L’amour Fou.” Additionally, the British Film Institute will present a special 35mm print of Nicolas Roeg’s “Don’t Look Now” to commemorate its 50th anniversary. Other screenings include Douglas Sirk’s “Imitation of Life” followed a Q&A with actress Susan Kohner, John Sayles’ “Lone Star,” and the timeless holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The restored Egyptian Theatre now features Atmos sound, making the movie-watching experience even more immersive. Architects were careful to integrate sound technology while preserving the theater’s iconic silent movie hall origins.

The partnership between Netflix and the American Cinematheque has been described as symbiotic, providing support for the nonprofit during challenging times. The relationship between streaming giants like Netflix and traditional cinemas continues to evolve, and the reopening of the Egyptian Theatre demonstrates the potential for collaboration in the future.

For the complete screening schedule and updates on ticket sales, interested individuals can visit the Egyptian Theatre’s website. With its grand reopening, the Egyptian Theatre will once again be a hub for cinema enthusiasts, offering an unparalleled movie-watching experience in the heart of Hollywood.

