Netflix Ends DVD Service, Celebrities Reflect on Favorite DVDs

After 25 years, Netflix has officially discontinued its mail-in DVD service, marking a sad day for customers who enjoyed receiving physical DVDs in their mailboxes. However, there is a silver lining for those who still have DVDs in their possession after August 29th – they are allowed to keep them forever, without any late fees or return obligations.

Notable celebrities, including actor John Stamos, have expressed their nostalgia for the DVD service. Stamos announced on Instagram that he still has three DVDs he hasn’t returned yet: “Vegas Vacation,” “Snakes on a Plane,” and “Never Too Young to Die,” a film that marked his acting debut. Stamos reminisced about the campy charm of “Never Too Young to Die” and expressed his intention to show it to his loved ones.

Other celebrities, such as Mindy Kaling and David Spade, also shared their fond memories of Netflix’s DVD service. Kaling mentioned a reference to the service in an episode of “The Office,” while Spade joked about offering his address to Netflix for DVD deliveries. These reactions highlight the sense of nostalgia associated with the changing landscape of media consumption.

Some Netflix customers and fans of the DVD service expressed disappointment that not all movies are available for streaming, and DVDs often offered a wider selection. However, Netflix surprised its customers with additional DVDs in their final shipments, with up to 10 extra discs being randomly distributed. The selection of DVDs received customers will also be random, leading to unexpected surprises.

While the DVD service may be discontinued, Netflix’s streaming service remains accessible. Customers are encouraged to check the Netflix movie and TV schedules for their favorite titles. The end of the DVD service may mark the end of an era, but the memories of red envelopes and physical DVDs will linger on.

