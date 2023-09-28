The End of an Era: Netflix’s DVD-by-Mail Service to Shut Down

Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service, which revolutionized the entertainment industry and paved the way for video streaming, is finally coming to an end. The service, which had been overshadowed Netflix’s streaming business, will shut down after its five remaining distribution centers in California, Texas, Georgia, and New Jersey mail out their final discs. The fewer than 1 million subscribers who still rely on the DVD service will be able to keep the final discs they receive.

At its peak, the DVD service had over 20 million subscribers and offered a library of over 100,000 titles. However, in 2011, Netflix made the decision to separate its DVD business from its streaming business. The streaming service now boasts 238 million worldwide subscribers and has generated $31.5 billion in revenue, while the DVD service brought in just $146 million last year.

The closure of the DVD service was inevitable due to stiff competition in the video streaming industry and the need for Netflix to boost profits. Despite its decline, the DVD service still had a loyal following of movie lovers who appreciated access to films that were no longer in theaters or easily found in stores.

The DVD-by-mail service was the brainchild of Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings, who came up with the concept in 1997 when DVDs were still a nascent technology. Netflix quickly gained popularity offering a monthly subscription model without late fees, a stark contrast to Blockbuster’s rental model. The DVD service eventually led to the downfall of Blockbuster, which went bankrupt in 2010.

Randolph and Hastings always anticipated that video streaming would render the DVD-by-mail service obsolete. They named their company “Netflix” as a nod to the future of streaming, even though DVDs were the primary focus at the time.

While the closure of the DVD service marks the end of an era, it also highlights the success and evolution of Netflix. The DVD service served as a crucial stepping stone for the company, propelling it into the world of video streaming and transforming the way we consume entertainment.

