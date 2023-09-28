The End of an Era: Netflix’s DVD-by-Mail Service Shutting Down

Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service, which revolutionized the entertainment industry and paved the way for video streaming, is finally coming to an end. After 25 years of operation, the service will shut down once its remaining distribution centers in California, Texas, Georgia, and New Jersey mail out their final discs. While fewer than 1 million subscribers still use the DVD service, they will be able to keep the last discs they receive.

Netflix’s DVD service, which once boasted 16 million subscribers, has been overshadowed its streaming service, which now has approximately 238 million subscribers and generates billions in revenue. In 2011, Netflix made the decision to separate the DVD side of its business from its streaming service, a move that signaled the eventual decline of the DVD-by-mail service.

Despite its eventual obsolescence, the DVD service played a crucial role in Netflix’s success. When it launched in 1998, DVDs were a nascent technology with only around 300 available titles. However, Netflix quickly gained a loyal following offering a monthly subscription model without late fees. The service became so popular that Netflix became one of the US Postal Service’s largest customers, mailing millions of discs each week.

The red-and-white envelopes that delivered the DVDs to subscribers’ homes became iconic and turned “Netflix night” into a cultural phenomenon. The service also spelled the demise of Blockbuster, as its management declined an opportunity to buy Netflix and instead chose to compete against it. However, co-founders Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings always knew that video streaming would eventually replace DVDs. They settled on the name Netflix because they recognized that DVDs were just a temporary step in the company’s evolution.

While the closure of the DVD-by-mail service marks the end of an era, Randolph reflected on its impact, stating, “It was like an unsung booster rocket that got Netflix into orbit and then dropped back to earth after 25 years. That’s pretty impressive.”

Definitions:

– DVD-by-mail service: A service in which DVDs are rented customers through the mail and can be kept for as long as desired without incurring late fees.

– Video streaming: The delivery of video content over the internet, allowing users to watch movies and TV shows on-demand.

– Nascent: In the early stages of development or existence.

– Obsolescent: Becoming out-of-date or no longer in use.

