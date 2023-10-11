The Fall of the House of Usher: A Spooky Addition to Netflix’s Halloween Lineup

If you’re a fan of horror movies and TV shows, then you’re in for a treat this Halloween season with Netflix’s latest offering, “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Directed the talented Mike Flanagan, known for his work on spooky Netflix programs like “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Midnight Mass,” and “The Midnight Club,” this series has already generated high expectations.

“To secure their fortune — and future — two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs mysteriously die, one one,” reads the synopsis of the series.

While the series is not yet available to stream, it has already made its mark on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive score of 94% from critics. Unfortunately, there are no user reviews yet, as it has not been released to the public.

If you’re in the mood for something else to creep you out this Halloween, you might want to check out the new Disney Plus movie, “No One Will Save You.” This quirky film about aliens and UFOs is sure to give you a good scare.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” premieres on Netflix on Thursday, October 12, with all eight episodes available from the start. So, grab some popcorn and get ready to be spooked this thrilling series.

