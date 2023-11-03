The Controversial Legacy of Marathon Swimmer Diana Nyad

Marathon swimmer Diana Nyad made history on September 2, 2013, when she completed a grueling 53-hour swim from Cuba to Key West at the age of 64. Her incredible feat of endurance captured the world’s attention and catapulted her into the spotlight. However, as Netflix’s new biopic “Nyad” hits the screens, controversy surrounding Nyad and her career has resurfaced.

Nyad has long been a polarizing figure within the marathon swimming community, with criticisms about her history of making inflated claims about her achievements. In an interview, Nyad admitted to embellishing her career for decades, including falsely stating that she finished sixth at the 1968 Olympic trials and being the first woman to swim around Manhattan.

These revelations have cast a shadow over the inspirational film and potentially impact the Oscar prospects of actresses Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, who play Nyad and her friend/coach Bonnie Stoll respectively. The controversies surrounding Nyad’s career raise questions about the accuracy of the film’s portrayal and its adherence to the truth.

One major point of contention is Nyad’s swim from Cuba to Florida. While Nyad maintains that the achievement was legitimate, doubts have persisted. Guinness World Records recently removed Nyad’s record for the swim from its database due to a lack of ratification the World Open Water Swimming Association. The association has raised discrepancies about the swim and advises viewers to watch the film with discernment.

In the biopic, co-directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chi aimed to create a warts-and-all portrait of Nyad, showcasing her complexity. However, the film does not address some of the more significant exaggerations and fabrications Nyad has made about her career, including falsely claiming to have won the U.S. Nationals and broken world records.

Additionally, the film simplifies Nyad’s swim, depicting her crossing the Florida Straits with just one boat, when in reality, she was supported a fleet of vessels and a large crew. The filmmakers also take creative liberties showing a dramatic close call with a shark, which did not actually occur.

As audiences watch “Nyad,” it’s important to understand the discrepancies between fact and fiction and approach the film with a critical eye. Despite Nyad’s controversial legacy, her achievement of swimming from Cuba to Florida remains an impressive feat in the world of marathon swimming.