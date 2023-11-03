New Film “Nyad” Sparks Controversy Over Diana Nyad’s Career

A new biopic about renowned marathon swimmer Diana Nyad has brought her career and accomplishments into question. The film, titled “Nyad,” tells the story of Nyad’s epic swim from Cuba to Key West in 2013, but it also delves into the controversies surrounding her career. While the movie portrays Nyad as a complex and inspiring figure, it fails to address some of the more problematic aspects of her legacy.

One of the main criticisms against Nyad is her history of making inflated claims about her career. She has admitted to embellishing her achievements, including falsely claiming to have finished sixth at the 1968 Olympic trials and to be the first woman to swim around Manhattan. These discrepancies have cast a shadow over the film and have raised questions about its accuracy.

Another point of controversy is the way the Cuba swim is depicted in the movie. The film shows Nyad swimming accompanied one boat, but in reality, her swim was supported a large crew of more than 40 people and several vessels. The movie also includes a dramatic encounter with a shark, which did not actually occur during the swim.

These discrepancies and omissions have not gone unnoticed the marathon swimming community. The World Open Water Swimming Assn. recently flagged the lack of ratification for Nyad’s record-breaking swim from Cuba to Florida, leading Guinness World Records to remove her record from its database.

While the film “Nyad” aims to present a warts-and-all portrait of an inspiring yet flawed figure, it falls short in addressing some of the more significant controversies surrounding Nyad’s career. As viewers watch the film, they are advised to exercise discernment and keep in mind the discrepancies about the swim.

