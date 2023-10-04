Netflix’s ‘Devil’s Plan’ Makes Impressive Debut in Global Top 10 TV Shows

Netflix’s latest non-English series, ‘Devil’s Plan’, has made a remarkable entry into the global TOP 10 TV shows category. Within just six days of its launch, the show has garnered immense popularity in 23 countries, including Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Morocco.

According to Netflix, ‘Devil’s Plan’ has captivated audiences, accumulating a staggering 2.3 million hours of viewing time. This overwhelming response has secured the show the esteemed third ranking in the worldwide TOP 10 TV shows category for non-English content.

What sets ‘Devil’s Plan’ apart is its intriguing concept of intellectual competition. The survival game show features 12 contestants from diverse backgrounds, such as lawyers, doctors, science YouTubers, professional gamers, and actors. Over a span of seven days, these individuals engage in a battle of wits, aiming to be crowned the ‘Best Brain’.

The series stands as a testament to the engrossing realm of intellectual challenges. With its gripping narrative and suspenseful moments, ‘Devil’s Plan’ has undoubtedly captured the imagination of viewers worldwide.

The success of ‘Devil’s Plan’ reflects the growing demand for international content on streaming platforms. As audiences embrace diverse storytelling from different cultures, shows like ‘Devil’s Plan’ demonstrate the power of non-English programming in the global market.

With its impressive debut and ongoing buzz, it is anticipated that ‘Devil’s Plan’ will continue to climb up the global top charts, solidifying its position as one of the most exciting non-English TV shows of our time.

Sources: Netflix, October 4KST statement.

Definitions:

– TOP 10 TV shows: A list of the most popular television shows based on viewership and popularity.

– Non-English content: TV shows or films that are produced in languages other than English.

Note: The source article contained no HTML tags or images.