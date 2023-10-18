The Streaming Wars: Netflix Faces Increased Competition and Declining Market Share

Despite being the market leader in the streaming industry, Netflix is not immune to the challenges posed increased competition and changing market dynamics. While some headlines might suggest that the streaming wars will result in Netflix emerging as the sole victor, the reality is more complex. The streaming landscape is a war of attrition, with various direct-to-consumer platforms vying for audience attention and market share.

Since 2020, Netflix’s supply share of global streaming original titles has steadily declined as new competitors have entered the market. In the first quarter of 2020, Netflix accounted for 33.1% of these original titles, but the third quarter of 2023, its share had dropped to 25.3%. When looking at the supply share of new premieres each quarter, the impact of increased competition becomes even more evident. In the third quarter of 2021, Netflix accounted for 30.2% of all new streaming originals released globally. However, in the same quarter two years later, its share had plummeted to 14.7%, consistently dropping below 15% in 2023.

In addition to declining market share, Netflix’s share of global demand for original series has also decreased. In the third quarter of 2023, it stood at 33.3%, a significant drop from 53.5% three years prior. Although Netflix still leads the industry in demand share, it is facing increased competition and a more challenging marketplace.

The decline in overall content volume highlights the importance of hit rate for sustained success. Netflix’s streaming library is top-heavy, meaning a smaller concentration of movies and TV series contributes to the majority of overall audience demand compared to its rivals. Despite the challenges, Netflix continues to deliver strong value to its subscribers, particularly with its streaming originals, which serve as a leading indicator of subscriber growth.

However, the changing landscape and increased competition place more pressure on Netflix’s diversification efforts in areas like video games, ad-tier, and live events to maintain its dominance in the industry. As the streaming wars continue, it is clear that Netflix cannot rest on its laurels and must adapt to stay atop the mountain.

