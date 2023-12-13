Netflix’s Enigmatic Viewership Numbers: What’s the Point?

Netflix has released its biannual What We Watched report, showcasing the most-watched shows on its platform during the first six months of the year. While The Night Agent: Season 1 took the top spot with 812.1 million viewing hours, shows like Ginny & Georgia, The Glory, Wednesday, and Queen Charlotte also gained substantial viewership.

However, the concept of measuring success based on “hours watched” is riddled with flaws. The metric heavily favors longer shows and early-year releases, making direct comparisons invalid. Netflix itself recognizes this, admitting that longer runtimes don’t necessarily equate to more successful shows. Vice President Lauren Smith emphasizes that audience engagement and content satisfaction matter more than sheer viewing hours.

One might wonder why Netflix even bothers disclosing these numbers if they are aware of their limitations. CEO Ted Sarandos argues that “view hours” provide an easy and familiar metric for audience engagement, allowing for comparisons with other streaming services. However, competitors like Disney+ and Amazon Prime choose not to disclose their viewership data, leaving Netflix with a skewed playing field.

Netflix’s dominance is supported limited Nielsen data, which focuses only on US viewing through connected television sets. Nielsen cannot track viewership on laptops, phones, and other devices. Despite this, there is a strong possibility that Netflix outperforms Disney+ and Amazon Prime, given Disney’s tendency toward generic Marvel content and uninspiring reboots.

As Netflix continues to prioritize content that resonates with its subscribers, it remains unconcerned with per-user hours watched. Additionally, with advertising revenues expected to play a minimal role for the company in 2023, the significance of these numbers becomes even more questionable.

In conclusion, while Netflix’s What We Watched reports offer a glimpse into the platform’s popularity, the reliance on “hours watched” as a measure of success lacks reliability. Without comparative data from competitors, it becomes challenging to assess Netflix’s true standing in the streaming industry. What truly matters to Netflix is delivering content that captivates its audience, regardless of the hours spent watching it.