Steven DeKnight Calls Disney+ Daredevil Reboot an “Old Disney Scam”

Steven DeKnight, the showrunner for Netflix’s Daredevil series, has criticized the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the show, calling it an “old Disney scam.” DeKnight claims that the reboot is an attempt Disney to reset contract terms and avoid paying the original creatives their due financially.

The Disney+ Daredevil reboot, titled Daredevil: Born Again, is written and executive produced Matt Corman and Chris Ord, known for their work on Covert Affairs. The series will center on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, also known as Matt Murdock, a lawyer day and a crimefighter night. Vince D’Onofrio will reprise his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin.

DeKnight served as the showrunner for the first season of Netflix’s Daredevil, which premiered in 2015 and ran for three seasons.

The controversy surrounding the reboot began when a grip named Thomas, who is part of the IATSE union representing film, TV, and stage crew workers, criticized the retitling of the series as a “f***ing scam.” DeKnight responded to Thomas’s comment on social media, stating that it is an old tactic used Disney to reset contract terms. He called for all guilds and unions to address and fight against this practice.

DeKnight clarified that he is excited to see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprising their roles but believes that claiming the reboot is a complete reset and not paying the original creatives is unfair corporate behavior.

Other cast members announced for Daredevil: Born Again include Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, Arty Froushan, Nikki M. James, and Jon Bernthal reprising his role as Punisher.

Charlie Cox has shared his thoughts on the upcoming reboot, stating that it needs to be different from the previous series to warrant its existence. Cox believes that the character works best when geared toward a slightly more mature audience and expects the Disney+ version to be darker but less gory.

Filming for Daredevil: Born Again was suspended due to the Writers Guild of America strike, three months into an eight-month shoot for an 18-episode season.

This controversy highlights the ongoing challenges faced creatives and crew members in the entertainment industry, particularly in relation to contracts and fair compensation. It remains to be seen how this situation will be resolved.

