Netflix’s Daredevil Crew Member Raises Concerns About Disney’s Reboot

A crew member from the Netflix series Daredevil recently expressed dissatisfaction with the way the show was cancelled and the subsequent reboot on Disney+. In a tweet, the crew member mentioned that their contracts only provided them with full vacation pay (minimal wage) for season three of the show, despite their years of work on the previous seasons.

The crew member also brought up the issue of Disney resetting contract terms rebranding a series after its third season. However, showrunner Steven DeKnight clarified that although this is a practice Disney has employed in the past, it isn’t applicable in the case of Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios pulled all of their Netflix shows after regaining the rights to the characters.

Despite this controversy, Daredevil: Born Again is moving forward with its reboot on Disney+. The series will bring back familiar faces such as Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher. Michael Gandolfini, Nikki M. James, and Sandrine Holt will also join the cast.

The show is loosely based on the ’80s Marvel Comics series of the same name Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. Although the adaptation will feature some significant changes to the story, the conflict between Daredevil and Kingpin will remain central.

Despite concerns over the reboot, director Marc Jobst believes that the returning cast members would not have agreed to come back if they didn’t think it would be successful. He suggests that Disney must have convinced them that this new journey would be worthwhile.

It remains to be seen how Daredevil: Born Again will fare on Disney+. Fans and audiences will have to wait and see if this reboot lives up to the expectations set the original Netflix series.