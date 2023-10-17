Netflix’s Creature: A Dark and Modern Adaptation of Frankenstein

Netflix is set to release a new limited series called Creature, an adaptation or re-imagining of Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein. This version, created Çağan Irmak, aims to update the story while staying true to the original themes of obsession and grief.

Set in Ottoman-era Istanbul, Creature follows the journey of Ziya, a young and rebellious medical student. Motivated the loss of loved ones and a desire to save people from incurable diseases, Ziya embarks on a forbidden experiment with fellow doctor Ihsan. This experiment pushes the boundaries between genius and insanity, leading to horrifying consequences.

The trailer for Creature hints at an intriguing and thought-provoking series. The show’s title, which translates from Turkish as ‘creature’, pays homage to Shelley’s original work. In Frankenstein, the creature created Dr. Frankenstein is never given a proper name. It is referred to as “the creature” or other no-capitalized titles to emphasize its inhuman nature.

Creature promises to delve into the darker elements of Shelley’s story, emphasizing themes of grief, the arrogance of defying death, the loss of control, and the dangers of playing God. This suggests that the series will avoid clichéd horror tropes and offer a more intellectually stimulating experience.

The real horror in Frankenstein lies in the second half of its title: The Modern Prometheus. This refers to the arrogance and hubris of a man who believed he could steal fire from the gods. In today’s world, filled with existential threats like climate change and autonomous weapons, the cautionary tale of Frankenstein retains its relevance.

Creature will be available for streaming on Netflix starting from October 20th. Fans of thought-provoking adaptations and psychological thrillers will likely find this new series captivating.

Source: Original article, no URL provided.