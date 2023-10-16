Netflix Expands Cloud Gaming Service to the U.S.

Netflix is taking its cloud gaming service to the next level as it begins testing in the U.S. This expansion follows initial trials in Canada and the U.K. The streaming giant has been making significant efforts in the gaming industry, acquiring studios and licensing titles. With this new service, Netflix members can play games on their smart TVs and TV-connected devices using their mobile phones as controllers.

Last year, Netflix’s Vice President of Games, Mike Verdu, stated that the company saw gaming as a value-add and a natural extension of its business. Unlike other cloud gaming services, Netflix is offering its games for free to its subscribers. Many of these titles are based on its popular shows, such as “Squid Game,” “Wednesday,” and “Black Mirror.” The company has also expressed interest in licensing games like “Grand Theft Auto” from Take-Two Interactive.

Netflix has already released games tied to popular series like “Love is Blind,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Stranger Things,” and more. In addition to these tie-in games, Netflix offers various other genres, including puzzles, platformers, card games, and strategy games.

To strengthen its gaming business, Netflix has acquired studios like Boss Fight Entertainment, Night School Studio, and Next Games, while also establishing its own internal game studios. The company aims to expand beyond mobile gaming and into the realm of cloud gaming, leveraging its own intellectual property.

While some critics question whether gaming is a logical move for Netflix, given its competition with apps like TikTok and YouTube, the streaming giant is determined to make its mark in the gaming industry. In fact, Netflix’s game streaming service is now available on multiple devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN. The company plans to support even more devices in the future.

During these trials, Netflix will be testing its game-streaming technology and gathering user feedback to enhance the overall gaming experience. As the trials extend to the U.S., Netflix aims to solidify its position as a player in the cloud gaming market.

