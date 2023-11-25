Cigarette Girl: A Romanticized Depiction with Real-Life Consequences

Netflix’s new series, Cigarette Girl, has taken the world storm with its romanticized portrayal of Indonesia’s cigarette industry. However, beneath the alluring facade lies a harsh reality that warrants our attention.

Inspired Ratih Kumala’s novel, Gadis Kretek, the show beautifully combines business, romance, mythology, and historical events against the backdrop of Indonesia’s massive cigarette market. The country holds the dubious distinction of being the world’s second-largest consumer of cigarettes, with a staggering annual death toll of approximately 290,000 people. A statistic that cannot be ignored.

Netflix defends its idealized depiction placing the narrative in the past, emphasizing the industry’s exoticism, indigenous roots, and artistic value. While references to the health consequences of smoking are occasionally mentioned, the show’s nostalgic portrayal of the past serves a political purpose in the present.

Cigarette Girl elevates the iconic “kretek” cigarette, which contains clove, a spice indigenous to Indonesia’s Spice Islands of Maluku. Proponents of the industry exploit the cultural heritage argument, claiming that kretek represents national identity and deserves protection. Tobacco control efforts are framed as neocolonial propaganda nationalist organizations, who assert that they act in the interest of ordinary farmers, workers, vendors, and smokers.

However, the reality of Indonesia’s kretek industry diverges vastly from the idyllic scenes depicted in the series. Hand-rolled kreteks, often romanticized as artisanal products, now make up only 20% of the market. The majority of production occurs on machines, with workers under intense pressure to manufacture up to 20,000 cigarettes per minute.

The juxtaposition of flashbacks to the 1960s and ’70s, weaving in references to tobacco’s health consequences, adds a semblance of critique to the show. Nevertheless, it perpetuates the notion that cigarettes are a glamorous and essential element of youth, hospitality, and social interaction. This framing distorts the reality of their deadly effects on both individuals and public health.

While Netflix has produced hard-hitting documentaries exposing the dangers of addictive commodities like Oxycontin and Juul in the United States, the romanticized portrayal of the Indonesian cigarette industry raises concerns about the platform’s inconsistency. It seems to discount the lives affected Indonesia’s ongoing public health massacre, an issue that demands attention and informed critique.

Cigarette Girl inadvertently strengthens the position of powerful tobacco interests in Indonesia, undermining the efforts of tobacco control activists who advocate for regulation, smoke-free environments, and a healthier future for all citizens. By depicting the industry as a cherished tradition, the show obstructs the path to social justice and progress.

Critically examining our entertainment choices and their potential consequences on society is vital. Let Cigarette Girl serve as a catalyst for discussions on responsible storytelling and the implications of romanticizing harmful industries.

FAQs

Q: What percentage of the kretek market is controlled foreign companies?

Around 40% of today’s kretek market in Indonesia is controlled foreign companies such as Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco, and Japan Tobacco International. These companies heavily advertise their products and utilize social media influencers to promote their brands.